AMESBURY — Christine Varmette is the head cashier at Vermette's Supermarket, where she has worked for 10 years.
The Amesbury native said she has shopped at Vermette's most of her life and has been working roughly six days a week during the COVID-19 crisis.
"The customers say that I live here," Vermette said. "It's kind of scary to think what you are going through. But, then again, we are helping out a lot of people."
The first week or so of the public health crisis was difficult for customers and employees at Vermette's, Varmette said.
"We had to start cutting down on certain items, only two per customer or one, depending on what they were," Varmette said. "It was a bit difficult, but we grinned and bared it and said, 'Sorry, rules are rules.' Everybody has got to have something.' But the customers were pretty much all really good. Now, we've got our groove down."
Varmette said she and fellow workers never expected to be on what has become part of the the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. But, she added, they are all simply doing their jobs and the morale at Vermette's – a family owned store that opened in 1943 – remains relatively high.
"I never thought I'd ever be in a position like this. But it feels pretty good," Varmette said. "I'm hoping that more people are patient with all of this."
Gerry Morin, the store manager, has been working at the supermarket since 1987. He said he, his employees and their customers have had to make some serious adjustments during the lockdown that began in mid-March
Roughly 30 people worked at the food store on a "normal" day, but that number has been stripped to half due to COVID-19, according to Morin.
"People who are retired and may have some health issues or underlying health issues have taken a leave of absence," he said. "We have brought in some more temporary help. These are people who have recently lost their jobs and will be working here temporarily until they get their old jobs back. That has been very helpful."
The store manager said he can't thank his employees enough for all that they have done during the crisis.
"I am personally very thankful for these people," Morin said. "They have been working very hard over the last month and we have all been through a lot. In the beginning, a lot of our employees were stressed and scared. But, with the changes we have made, everyone feels pretty safe now and the stress level has gone down. It is definitely a team effort. We all work together to get it done."
