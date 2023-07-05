SALISBURY — The Police Department’s flag flew at half staff Monday as officers honored one of their own, retired K-9 Herc, who died that day at age 11.
Herc, a German shepherd, served as a dual-purpose patrol and narcotics detection work dog alongside Lt. Rich Dellaria. He was born in the Czech Republic and purchased in 2013 with the support of a Stanton Foundation K-9 Grant.
“Lt. Dellaria and Herc were a vital team for many years with the Salisbury Police Department,” Chief Thomas Fowler said. “They were extremely effective. I would’ve put them up against any canine handler team in the state.”
Herc spent 7½ years serving the people of Salisbury, going on more than 2,300 patrol shifts and over 400 deployments. He also served surrounding communities such as Newburyport, Merrimac, Newbury, West Newbury and Amesbury.
Fowler shared his condolences to Dellaria and his family.
“While he was an effective police dog for many years, he became a pet toward the end of his life,” Fowler said of Herc.
Since Herc’s retirement and Dellaria’s promotion to lieutenant, the department’s K-9 program has been handled by Officer Michael Tullercash and his partner, Chapo.
Upon hearing the news of Herc’s death, other police departments began sharing their thoughts.
“K-9 Herc and Lt. Dellaria were an amazing team who responded to Merrimac several times over their years in service together,” Merrimac police said in a statement. “They were instrumental in locating critical evidence, locating missing people and apprehending fleeing criminals. Although Herc was an amazing working dog, he was also a loving family dog.”
Whether responding to fights, vehicle pursuits, bank robberies, family assaults, breaking-and-entering cases or criminals who fled at all hours of the day or night, Herc fearlessly assisted patrol units in any way he could, according to Dellaria.
“He was a clean-headed dog, meaning he knew when it was time to work and he knew when it was time to turn it off. He was an excellent companion at home,” Dellaria said.
Fighting back strong emotions, Dellaria explained that he got Herc when the pup was a year old and trained him for the first four months.
“Then, he lived the last two years retired at the house with me, my wife, my daughter and my other dog,” Dellaria said.
He said Herc had “polar opposite” demeanors between when he was at home and when he was on the clock. No matter what, however, Herc was always looking for something to accomplish.
“He was high energy 24/7,” Dellaria said.
He shared what Herc meant to the department.
“I think that when he was around the station, he was able to brighten up everybody’s day,” Dellaria said.
He spoke about Herc’s passion for the job.
“He was great on the road. He loved working, loved it. That was what he was born to do. He lived a great life. He worked his butt off,” Dellaria said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.