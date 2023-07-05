SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Department's flag flew at half staff Monday as officers honored the memory of one of their own, retired K-9 Herc who died that day at age 11.
Herc, a German shepherd, served as a dual-purpose patrol and narcotics detection work dog alongside Lt. Rich Dellaria. He was born in the Czech Republic and purchased in 2013 with the support of a Stanton Foundation K-9 Grant.
“Lt. Dellaria and Herc were a vital team for many years with the Salisbury Police Department. They were extremely effective. I would've put them up against any canine handler team in the state,” Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said.
Herc spent seven and a half years serving the people of Salisbury, going on over 2,300 patrol shifts and over 400 deployments. He also serviced surrounding towns such as Newburyport, Merrimac, Newbury, West Newbury and Amesbury.
Fowler went to to share his condolences for Dellaria and his family.
“While he was an effective police dog for many years, he became a pet towards the end of his life,” Fowler said in regards to Herc.
Since Herc's retirement and Dellaria's promotion to lieutenant, the department's K-9 program has been handled by Officer Michael Tullercash and his partner, Chapo.
Upon hearing the news of Herc's death, other police departments began sharing their thoughts.
"K-9 Herc and Lt. Dellaria were an amazing team who responded to Merrimac several times over their years in service together. They were instrumental in locating critical evidence, locating missing people and apprehending fleeing criminals. Although Herc was an amazing working dog, he was also a loving family dog," Merrimac police said in a statement.
Whether it was responding to fights, vehicle pursuits, bank robberies, family assaults, breaking and enterings, or criminals that had fled at all hours of the day or night, Herc fearlessly assisted patrol units however he could, according to Dellaria.
“He was a clean-headed dog, meaning he knew when it was time to work and he knew when it was time to turn it off. He was an excellent companion at home,” Dellaria said.
Fighting back strong emotions, Dellaria explained that he got Herc when the pup was a year old and trained him for the first four months.
“Then he lived the last two years retired at the house with me, my wife, my daughter and my other dog,” Dellaria said.
He said that Herc had “polar opposite” demeanors between when he was at home and when he was on the clock. No matter what however, Herc was always looking for something to accomplish.
“He was high energy 24/7,” Dellaria said.
He shared what Herc meant to the department.
“I think that when he was around the station, he was able to brighten up everybody's day,” Dellaria said.
He spoke about Herc’s passion for the job.
“He was great on the road. He loved working, loved it. That was what he was born to do. He lived a great life. He worked his butt off,” Dellaria said.
