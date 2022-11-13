NEWBURYPORT — Scouts, police officers and firefighters, as well as the Newburyport High School marching band and varsity football team, marched through the downtown alongside local veterans as the city celebrated Veterans Day on Friday.
Veterans Services Officer Kevin Hunt led the ceremony, which took place in front of City Hall on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
Hunt told the crowd of roughly 50 city employees, schoolchildren, veterans and their families that veterans now represent roughly 3% of the U.S. population, with 6% of that number dying each year.
“Many veterans have suffered lasting injuries, shell shock, battle fatigue, the numbness that never speaks, and the warrior who tells no stories, which is not an uncommon condition from battle,” he said.
Hunt added that many Vietnam War era veterans have had to deal with the effects of Agent Orange, which he said caused the delayed onset of life-threatening symptoms and conditions.
“This makes this poison all the more horrible,” he said. “The worst part of all the hardship is the generals and scientists knew that this poisonous toxin would linger in soldiers’ bodies until late in life when it would manifest as a life-ending disease,” Hunt said.
“If these soldiers had worked for a civilian company, they could have sued their employers and received millions of dollars for themselves and for their families,” he added. “Because the soldiers served in our military, they cannot sue for any compensation.”
Veterans affected by Agent Orange, or other harmful chemicals or situations such as burn pits can request compensation from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. But Hunt said they would only receive about $40,000 a year at the highest rate of disability compensation.
“That’s it. There is no compensation for the family and there is a pittance for the spouse who loses a mate forever,” he said.
Hunt made sure to thank local first responders.
“I give a special thank-you to those brave men and women among us who will always be there for us,” he said.
As is tradition in the city, Mayor Sean Reardon read the names of all local veterans who died over the past six months as a bronze bell chimed in the background.
Reardon also spoke during the service and said he has had two grandfathers and a cousin who served their country, as well as a brother-in-law who now serves in the Air Force and is stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, North Carolina.
Reardon told The Daily News that he has seen firsthand what service and sacrifice means to the families of those who serve and added that it is important for the city to celebrate its veterans.
“Memorial Day celebrates those who are no longer with us, but on Veterans Day, we celebrate everyone who served,” he said. “There are so many among us, every day, who have given their time and sacrificed to their country. So I think Veterans Day is a great opportunity to do that every year.”
Over the decades, Newburyport has dedicated many parks and memorials dedicated to local veterans, according to Reardon.
“When you live in a town that is as rich in history as Newburyport, I think it is the perfect location to teach our kids about what it means to serve your country and the importance of people stepping up,” he said.
Hunt ended the ceremony with his traditional sign-off.
“I would like you to all remember this – veterans don’t start wars. But they end every one of them,” he said.
