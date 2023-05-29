The dedication ceremony for a Garden of Remembrance honoring the victims of a 2022 mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, was held Wednesday on the one-year anniversary of the tragedy. Five river birch trees have been planted along the Clipper City Rail Trail between High and Low streets, paying tribute to the 19 students and two teachers who were killed at Robb Elementary School, along with 17 others who were wounded.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you