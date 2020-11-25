NEWBURYPORT — Members of the Newburyport Horticultural Society will descend soon on Brown Square, across from City Hall, to bring Santa’s Workshop alive.
Santa's Workshop is being hosted by the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry and will allow children to stop by to wave to Santa, leave him a letter (a mailbox will be there while Santa is present), and see the decorations and some gnomes planning a snowball fight.
Greater Newburyport residents are encouraged to stop by Sunday to see how the Horticultural Society is sharing beauty and fun with the community while raising everyone’s spirits.
Santa will parade through the city on Sunday, Nov. 29, on a flatbed truck but won't be stopping at his workshop that day. He is scheduled to be there on nine days: Friday, Dec. 4, 11 and 18 from 5 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 5, 12, and 19 from noon to 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 6, 13 and 20, also from noon to 2 p.m.
Bonnie Johnson, secretary of the Newburyport Horticultural Society, noted recently how the pandemic has changed not only Santa's way of interacting with youngsters, but how everyone has to be aware of social distancing while maintaining "a positive attitude."
"With many of our normal traditions being curtailed for safety reasons, this holiday season may seem a bit bleak," Johnson said in a press release. One group – Newburyport Horticultural Society – "continues to strive to find ways to stay connected through their love of the Greater Newburyport community and gardening."
Before daylight saving time, the society met for a socially distanced picnic meeting and, after a morning coffee meeting, cleaned up and planted perennials behind the Custom House to enhance the space, Johnson said.
And last week, members were invited to a Zoom workshop where they instructed step by step and watched how to make a holiday centerpiece of fresh flowers.
Anyone interested in finding ways to feel connected, to do something for yourself while giving back to the community or to learn techniques to beautify and add value to your home, can join the society for $30 per year.
For more information: www.newburyporthort.org and on Facebook: www.facebook.com/newburyporthort/.
