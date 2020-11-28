NEWBURYPORT – Members of the Newburyport Horticultural Society put their talents to work on Friday decorating the Santa's Workshop building and surrounding area in Brown Square.
Santa is scheduled to arrive in Newburyport and ride in a parade around downtown, starting at 3 p.m. from Cashman Park. The parade, with Santa on a flatbed truck accompanied by police cruisers and fire engines, is a break from the traditional arrival at the waterboard on board a Coast Guard boat. Santa won't be going straight to his workshop on Sunday but will have hours over the next few weeks.
Sunday's parade is co-sponsored by the Newburyport Rotary Club and Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Everyone attending is urged so practice social distancing and to wear a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.