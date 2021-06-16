NEWBURYPORT – The 2021 Newburyport Horticultural Society Scholarship was presented to Newburyport High School graduate Edie Banovic.
The $1,000 scholarship was given in recognition of Banovic’s contributions to the environment and her commitment to further her studies. Her passion for botany includes raising and propagating many species of plants, working in local garden centers and volunteering on the Appalachian Mountain Club Teen Trail Crew.
She will attend Connecticut College in the fall majoring in botany with a focus on environmental studies.
