The Newburyport Horticultural Society is raffling off five gift baskets at its upcoming plant sale, which will be held behind the Custom House Maritime Museum between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 1. The baskets – each valued at $300 – include a trio of elegant garden leaves; a “kitchen fun” basket; a “tea time” basket; a “gardens galore” basket; and a “horticultural happiness” basket.
Raffle tickets – one ticket for $2, three for $5, and eight for $10 – may be purchased in person at the plant sale. When the plant sale ends at 2 p.m., one winning ticket will be drawn for each basket. Winners need not be present at the actual time of the drawing.
Those who are unable to attend the plant sale may purchase raffle tickets in advance on the Horticultural Society website, (https://www.newburyporthort.org/store/c2/Plant_Sale_Raffle.html. Advance online orders must be placed by April 28th.
In addition, everyone who purchases one basket raffle ticket will receive a complimentary door prize ticket to win a traditional Anduze cobalt blue 13-inch urn, handmade in Southern France at La Poterie de la Madeleine.
If it rains May 1, the plant sale and the raffle drawings will take place on May 2.
