Hospital, Bennett and Co. dedicate meditation room

NEWBURYPORT – Leaders, staff and volunteers of Anna Jaques Hospital and staff from Bennett and Company dedicated the newly renovated Prayer and Meditation Room at the hospital June 14. The room is now available now for visitors, patients and employees to use for quiet reflection.
The project also included creation of an employee comfort room for hospital physicians, nurses and staff. These spaces were designed and created by Jacalyn Bennett, the founder and CEO of Newburyport-based Bennett and Company and her team, incorporating the healing colors of blue, green and aqua.
The Tree of Life stained glass artwork placed in both rooms holds special meaning as a symbol of the cycle of life, given with gratitude to Anna Jaques for its support of the community, through every stage of life, according to a press release. Anna Jaques President Mark Goldstein expressed appreciation on behalf of the hospital board of trustees and staff for the gift of the renovated rooms for emotional healing and spiritual renewal for the hospital community.
