In a statement Tuesday, Jennifer Kritz, a spokeswoman for Beth Israel Lahey Health – which includes Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, wrote, “When COVID-19 emerged as a growing international public health concern earlier this year, Beth Israel Lahey Health established a multi-disciplinary team of experts from across our system to monitor the progression of the disease and address immediate needs and plan for potential impacts.
“We have robust processes and protocols in place at all of our sites of care and are fully prepared to both assess and care for patients and to protect other patients, staff and visitors. This includes implementing new visitor guidelines to ensure our community stays safe and healthy.”
She also said the health network is asking people with the flu, flu-like illness or COVID-19 exposure to not visit patients in Beth Israel’s facilities.
“In addition, all visitors to our emergency departments or urgent care centers will be screened for the flu and COVID-19,” she wrote.
“We are continually reviewing our protocols and will update them as needed.”
Anna Jaques, as part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, is following the screening and policies outlined here: https://www.bilh.org/coronavirus.
