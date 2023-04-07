NEWBURYPORT — Anna Jaques Hospital security guard Phillip Anderson always dreamed of attending an Ultimate Fighting Championship event. Thanks to an encounter with Danny Healey of TorchPro, he is set to fulfill that dream at one of the most stacked cards of the year.
UFC 287 will be held in Miami on Saturday with a main event that will see middleweight champion Alex Pereira looking to go 3-0 against his rival, Israel Adesanya.
Due to his connections with Healey, both he and Anderson will not only be at the star-studded event, but they will also have backstage and VIP access.
TorchPro is a sports media company co-founded by National Hockey League forward Joe Pavelski and Bryan Goodwin. Healey, who is TorchPro’s head of content strategy, said the acquisition took place in January 2021 when the company was originally known as Company 39 before rebranding as TorchPro.
Anderson, who fought at the amateur level in Alabama, said he was in the security office when he noticed Healey, with his mind immediately focused on mixed martial arts.
“He was sitting out there with his mom and his dad,” Anderson said. “And so I walked out and said, ‘Man, you tall.’ When he stood up, he was kind of tall so I was like, ‘Man, you ever thought about fighting in the UFC? Because you got the body of a striker, you’re kind of tall, you’re lanky and you got a little build to you.’”
Healey explained that he was visiting his family and the two began bonding over MMA. Anderson said Healey told him what he does for work, including showing Anderson a video of an interview he did with UFC President Dana White. He said he went back to the security office to watch and came out asking for Healey’s autograph.
“I said, ‘I’m gonna look forward to seeing you make it in the world.’ and after that, I didn’t think nothing of it,” Anderson said.
Anderson was not the only one left impressed after their encounter. Healey said it was incredible hearing Anderson’s stories and watching him engage with hospital patients.
“He had this crazy big smile on his face and it was midnight on a cold Tuesday night, and he just had this big smile on his face and he was cracking jokes in this loud manner and he caught my eye,” Healey said. “The ER room can be pretty morbid and down and depressing, and he wasn’t being obnoxious. He was genuinely bringing people smiles and laughs and it was cool to see, it brightened my mood. and so for that reason alone, I just wanted to try to find a way to do something for him.”
Healey got his start at Colgate University during his senior year, beginning a sports podcast with his friend using equipment on campus. He said that in April 2019, he teamed up with his friends Noah Cartwright and Austin Smith to add a newsletter component and from there “The Morning Blitz” was born. He expanded it to the point where it could acquire media partners, which is where TorchPro came in.
He said he first got in contact with White when he saw a post from him claiming that he read every comment.
Healey and his team immediately commented on one of his posts, explaining what they were trying to do. The two exchanged direct messages and began a relationship, which eventually led to Healey having the opportunity to sit down with White at UFC headquarters in Las Vegas for a full interview.
“Then obviously, he was always like, ‘You gotta come to a fight. You gotta come to a fight.’ and we couldn’t really align it, whether you’re busy or too far, whatever it may be. But he always had the invite opening saying, ‘You guys need to come to a fight and sit VIP with us and get all access and come join our UFC event,’” Healey said.
He said after meeting Anderson he put out an Instagram post calling for White’s help to get Anderson to an event. White quickly posted a response promising to show Anderson “the best time EVER,” and now Healey and his team will be accompanying Anderson and his wife to UFC 287.
Anderson said he is especially grateful that his wife is able to come.
“What was crazy was my wife’s birthday was last Saturday on April 1. and I said, ‘Well, that’s part of your birthday gift.’ I bought her some clothes and stuff, and got her hair done and her nails done. So God put it in the way he wanted to put it. So that’s what I’m looking forward to just seeing her smile,” Anderson said.
Anderson said it was important for him to highlight the work of his colleagues in light of his good fortune.
“I feel like a lot of people need to know this, these nurses, these doctors, they get underappreciated. They go through a lot. They deal with a lot and they are some of the greatest people I’ve ever worked with,” he said.
Anderson emphasized that his work with children has meant more than anything and has helped him push through his toughest days. He spoke specifically about an adopted 11-year-old he bonded with whom he did not have a chance to say goodbye to, which Healey also referenced when making his Instagram post.
“He wrote me a letter man and I had to walk out the office because I started crying because it was so touching, you know what I mean? and it made me feel like if God wants to take me tomorrow, I accomplished something, I made somebody feel like they were cared about,” Anderson said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
