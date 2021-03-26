NEWBURYPORT — The start of a yearlong project to expand Anna Jaques Hospital’s surgery capacity for the first time in 25 years kicked off this week, according to hospital officials.
What is being called the Stepping Forward Project will include two new state-of-the-art operating rooms and the creation of a new entrance. The estimated $8 million project would also expand the hospital’s Lagasse Terrace and move its helipad 25 feet.
During construction, the helipad would be moved to the end of Perry Way near the city Department of Public Services, according to Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire.
“We think it’s going to work out well,” he said.
LeClaire added that the spot was selected due to its remote but strategic location near the fire station with input from the Newburyport Police Department, medical helicopter operator Boston MedFlight, the DPS and other city officials.
“It’s a safe alternate location,” LeClaire said.
Hospital officials had planned to begin the project a year earlier but it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hospital’s main entrance was closed Monday. Despite the construction, the hospital will remain fully operational and officials pledged to do “everything we can to minimize any disruption or inconvenience.”
Hospital President Mark Goldstein said the renovation would allow the hospital, part of the Beth Israel Lahey Health group, to better serve the community with expanded surgical services while also creating a new entrance named for longtime volunteers and community leaders Helen and Byron J. Matthews.
“We are so grateful for the donor support we have received thus far and are making a final push toward meeting our fundraising goal,” Goldstein said.
Half of the project is funded through donations from the community, according to Goldstein.
Byron J. Matthews – who was born at Anna Jaques – served as the city’s mayor from 1968 to 1978, while Helen Matthews gave birth to their two sons at the hospital. The couple have served as volunteers and in other roles at the hospital for more than 60 years.
Workers will begin construction Monday — roughly four years since the project was conceived and donations were first sought. The Anna Jaques Community Health Foundation began fundraising in fall 2018 and was launched by a $500,000 gift from Gerrish Family Foundations.
Those interested in following the project’s progress can visit the Stepping Forward website at ajh.org/steppingforward. A live webcam will be streaming the construction site around the clock, according to hospital officials.
Questions or comments are welcome and may be submitted to: ajhcommunity@ajh.org.
All gifts made to the Stepping Forward Campaign and to the Anna Jaques Community Health Foundation stay in the community to support the hospital. For more about the Stepping Forward Campaign, contact Mary Williamson at 978-463-1211 or visit ajh.org/stepping forward.
