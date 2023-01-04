BOSTON — House Speaker Ron Mariano has put on hold the swearing-in of two incoming Democratic lawmakers whose razor-thin recount victories following the Nov. 8 election are still tied up in legal challenges.
On Wednesday morning, House and Senate leaders welcomed a new crop of 200 lawmakers for another two-year legislative session. They took the oath of office in Statehouse ceremonies filled with pomp and circumstance and attended by family members, friends and supporters.
But Mariano postponed the swearing-in of two apparent victors in a pair of House races, pending a “thorough” review of recounts in the races by a legislative panel.
That includes the 2nd Essex District, where South Hamilton Democrat Kristin Kassner won a recount by only one vote against incumbent Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown.
“While I look forward to swearing in Representatives-elect Scarsdale and Kassner, the House will temporarily delay their swearing in to allow the Special Committee to Examine the Returns to thoroughly review the last minute legal issues raised in each race, and affirm the results of each election,” Mariano said in a statement.
Kassner lost to five-term incumbent Mirra by 10 votes following the election, but a recount flipped her into the lead by one vote.
Mirra contested the results in Essex County Superior Court, but the legal challenge was rejected. He was dealt another blow Tuesday when Massachusetts Appeals Court Judge Marguerite Grant denied Mirra’s motion to set aside the lower court’s ruling.
Neither Kassner nor Mirra could be reached for comment Wednesday morning.
Besides the 2nd Essex, Mariano is also delaying the swearing-in of Democrat Margaret Scarsdale, who also won her race after a recount in the 1st Middlesex District. Her opponent, Republican Andrew Shepherd, is also challenging the outcome. Scarsdale won a recount in the House race by only seven votes.
Every two years, House and Senate leaders convene special committees to review vote returns ahead of a new session.
Those committees also have the authority to review recounts and any legal challenges resulting from close races, though that seldom happens.
To be sure, both Gov. Charlie Baker and the Governor’s Council have already certified the election results in both House races despite ongoing legal fights.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
