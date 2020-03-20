BOSTON – Calling it a “critical public safety issue” that needs to be addressed, state Rep. James M. Kelcourse secured support in the House to provide Amesbury with $1.5 million for water line infrastructure improvements that will increase water flow for fighting fires.
The improvements will be made along Main, Merrill and Old Merrill streets.
Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, said in a press release he had successfully advocated to include the money in a comprehensive Transportation Bond Bill that passed the House on a vote of 150-1 on March 5. The multi-year bond bill contains more than $18.2 billion in funding for municipal infrastructure projects and upgrades to the state’s transportation system.
Kelcourse said the area being eyed for improvements lacks sufficient water flow, making it difficult for the Amesbury Fire Department to adequately respond if there is a fire.
“This project has been a personal priority for me since the days I served on the Amesbury City Council,” said Kelcourse in the release. “I’m grateful for the support of my House colleagues, and will continue to work on behalf of the residents of Amesbury to see that these essential waterline upgrades are carried out.”
The bond bill still needs Senate approval and Gov. Charlie Baker’s signature. Because the funding is included as part of a bond authorization, its release is contingent on the approval of the Baker-Polito administration, which needs to work within the parameters of the state’s annual borrowing cap.
The Transportation Bond Bill is now before the Senate Committee on Bonding, Capital Expenditures and State Assets.
