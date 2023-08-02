SALISBURY — A limited series of coins released by the Fire Department is the latest attempt to generate funding to find a permanent home for a nearly 200-year-old piece of department history.
The Red Wing Handtub, built in 1826, was used to put out fires on Ring’s Island for 38 years before it was retired. For more than a century, it lay dormant until it was purchased and restored by former full-time Salisbury firefighter Danny Frost in 1976.
Fast-forward 40 years, and that’s when the Salisbury Firefighters Association acquired the historical apparatus after a fundraising campaign in 2016, according to Fire Chief Scott Carrigan.
Since the Red Wing isn’t owned by the town, it’s been stored in various spots around Salisbury. Part 2 of the fundraising effort is finding a permanent home for the Red Wing, Carrigan said, adding that it now resides at the fire station.
“It has taken up some space that we could use for apparatus that are actually are in service,” the chief said. “So we’ve got this truck that’s almost 200 years old that sitting next to another fire truck that was built in 2006 and another one that was built in 2016.”
He said another reason the fire station does not work to house the Red Wing is the fact that it does not put the truck on display.
“It is very tightly packed with equipment and vehicles, and the things we need to do to serve the community today. So it’s not conducive to bringing tours inside the station,” Carrigan said.
He spoke about how people can support the Red Wing, including coming to the station with donations during normal business hours.
“The Firefighters Association recently commissioned challenge coins, which have the image of the Red Wing on one side of it embossed. Those are for sale, and all proceeds go to permanently housing the Red Wing,” Carrigan said.
Carrigan noted that the coins are available at the station for $20 during business hours.
Throughout the year, the Red Wing is brought out of storage and put on display at the station, including during Salisbury Days. The goal, however, is to make it consistently open to the public.
He said they have explored various options to give the Red Wing an official home over the last four to five years.
“We explored options of like adding on an addition onto the fire station to put it on display, looking at various local spots,” Carrigan said.
He said they have been working closely with Town Manager Neil Harrington to lock in a location and secure additional funding.
“I can’t say for certain where it’s going to go but we have a couple of options that we’re looking at that would put that vehicle in a very high-profile location where it could be observed day and night,” Carrigan said.
He spoke about the benefits of finding the Red Wing a proper home.
“It would give us the opportunity to do public education events and hand out fire prevention materials and then talk about the history of the department. And that will give us an area or a spot to display more of our memorabilia,” Carrigan said.
Selectmen Chairperson Ronalee Ray-Parrott said she is optimistic a solution would be found.
“I do believe it’s something that will happen, fingers crossed, within the next year. It’s just trying to get all the stars aligned to make it happen,” Ray-Parrott said.
Harrington could not comment on the potential locations to house the Red Wing, but echoed Ray-Parrott’s sentiment about getting it done within the year.
“I expect we will have it resolved this year. We have not made any final decisions yet,” Harrington said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
