NEWBURYPORT — YWCA Greater Newburyport will be host an informational meeting Wednesday for its new affordable housing project, YWCA at Hillside.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. outside the YWCA Children’s Center at 13½ Pond St. (behind CVS).
YWCA at Hillside will provide 10 units of affordable housing. Each room comes with its own bathroom but tenants will share the kitchen and common space. This program is for individuals only.
To be eligible, an applicant must have an income below $44,800 a year. Subsidies are available for those with incomes below $26,850 per year. There is a preference for those who are homeless or have a mobility or sensory disability.
YWCA at Hillside is designed to be a sustainable housing alternative. LEED certification and Passive Home certification are being sought. The building is powered by a neighboring solar array. The goal is to create housing that produces more energy than it consumes. All utilities are included in the rent.
The YWCA at Hillside is on the Hillside Center for Sustainable Living campus at the end of Cottage Court. It is close to public transportation and within walking distance of Newburyport’s downtown and industrial park.
Hillside Center for Sustainable Living is still under construction, but once it is completed, YWCA at Hillside tenants will have access to bicycle storage and common areas.
Applications will be available at the meeting and are also available by calling 978-465-9922.
