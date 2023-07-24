MERRIMAC — The former Skip’s Snack Bar site off East Main Street is being eyed for destruction to make way for residential housing and office space, according to the Zoning Board of Appeals.
The ZBA is expected to hear a presentation on Aug. 8, on behalf of property owners Robert Stepanian and Lori E. Matthews, that details their plans to convert the beloved former eatery into 22 duplex units, commercial offices and eight rental units. Stepanian and Matthews are seeking a special permit to allow them to circumvent current town bylaws.
Skip’s closed at the end of August after 75 years in business.
“What started in 1947 has grown to welcome thousands of customers. We felt humbled to see people lined up every spring, on opening day to get their first burgers & Suzie Q’s of the season. We know many people have their own stories and memories made at Skip’s. We will all miss the tradition and nostalgia of our restaurant and its food. We have enjoyed the camaraderie of our crew and saw the emotion in their faces as we told them of our closing. The restaurant business is challenging but a rewarding experience and we appreciate the hard work of our Skip’s crew and our customers patronage,” the owners said in an August. 2022, Facebook message.
Following its closure, the property was put up for sale for $2 million.
The site includes 92, 94 and 96 East Main St. and encompasses 5.4 acres in level developable land. There are three buildings on the property, including the iconic Skip’s structure totaling 6,795 square feet, according to the original real estate listing, which is no longer active.
