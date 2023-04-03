AMESBURY — More than 100 residents were able to socialize and enjoy a free meal Wednesday night at Amesbury High School as part of a housing summit presented by the city.
The event was part of the I AMesbury 2030 task force’s effort to jump-start the housing element of the city’s master plan.
The keynote speaker was Mark Melnik, director of economic and public policy research at the UMass Donohue Institute. There was also a panel of local and regional housing experts, as well as stations featuring local organizations and initiatives that support housing.
Mayor Kassandra Gove created the task force with the mission of spending two years (2021 and 2022) gathering community feedback, looking at strengths and weaknesses, and helping to determine where the community wants Amesbury to be by 2030.
Gove said she was “very happy” that residents made their voices heard by showing up.
“Community input plays an important role in the decisions we make for the future of Amesbury as we develop our 2030 master plan,” she said. “Everyone in attendance was engaged and fully participated in our breakout sessions and activity booths.
The energy was positive and collaborative, folks shared ideas, examples, needs and observations,” Gove added. “They shared personal experiences with their neighbors and volunteered to get involved and support future initiatives. Conversation topics included the supports and housing to help meet the needs of current residents and people who might want to move here.”
She expressed gratitude to Melnik as the keynote speaker.
“We want to be sure we are creating an environment that encourages housing development that’s right for Amesbury,” the mayor said. “I want to thank everyone who came out and our guest speakers, including Dr. Mark Melnik from the UMass Donahue Institute. The economic data he presented to kick off the event helped demonstrate to all of us the pressures that have influenced this housing crisis.”
Angela Cleveland, the city’s director of community and economic development, said the summit set the city up well for the future.
“It created a really awesome foundation for us to do our work going forward. So we’re excited about the summit itself. We’re excited about going forward with the At Home in Amesbury Campaign,” Cleveland said.
The At Home in Amesbury Campaign was launched by Gove’s administration with the goal of addressing housing needs, focusing heavily on affordable housing. The campaign can be found under the “Housing in Amesbury” section of the city’s website.
Cleveland shared how the city is looking to help businesses by continuing to offer affordable housing.
“It’s all coming down to how do we foresee the future and trying to prepare for that, supporting our employers with affordable housing and making sure their employees can live close,” Cleveland said. “Our service industry, our restaurants, they’re all telling us the same thing, as well as our manufacturers and people with the ARC Technologies of the world and the Munters of the world. They want their employees to be able to live closer as well.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.