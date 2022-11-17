NEWBURYPORT — For those interested in catching the annual Newburyport/Amesbury Thanksgiving football game from home are in luck.
To watch the 10 a.m. football game live, go to the NFHS Network website for livestream at www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/newburyport-high-school-newburyport-ma.
Viewing requires a subscription or purchase of digital tickets if available.
PortMedia will film (not live) the Thanksgiving game at 10 a.m. with Richie Eaton and his son, Pat, announcing. The audio portion of the game will be broadcast live at 10 a.m. on local radio WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport and internet radio at www.ncmhub.org - click either on " WJOP Listen Live '' or the red alert bar at the top of the page, both located on the home page.
PortMedia will broadcast the video of the 10 a.m. football game at 7 p.m. on Newburyport Comcast Channel 9 and streaming on www.ncmhub.org
Amesbury Community Television will carry the WJOP live audio signal on Amesbury's local Channels 12 and 18.
Amesbury will broadcast the video of the game at 7 p.m. on its local cable channels 12 and 18.
