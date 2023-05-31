NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Documentary Film Festival and Newburyport Pride announces the special one-time screening of the landmark 2012 documentary “How To Survive a Plague,” on Monday, June 5, at 7 p.m. at the Screening Room, 82 State St., Newburyport.
Director David France was a journalist on the front lines of the AIDS crisis during the 1980s and ‘90s. His film, which was nominated for an Academy Award and has a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, documents the incredible work of the protest group ACT UP, which demanded better treatment and medical research for people living with AIDS.
The success of ACT UP has inspired other social protest movements of recent times, including #MeToo, Black Lives Matter, and March for Our Lives and Moms Demand Action, the coalitions in support of gun control. In his book on the essential documentaries, “Well Documented,” author Ian Haydn Smith writes that “How To Survive a Plague” captures “an extraordinary victory for a group that had little money, faced a seemingly insurmountable opposition and were racing against time.”
Anne Marie Silvia will lead a question-and-answer session after the screening. Silvia has worked in public health and HIV/STD prevention and care for over 45 years. She has served as executive director of both the AIDS Project RI and the Boston AIDS Consortium and as the HIV/Sexuality Specialist at the Rhode Island Department of Education.
Ticket prices are $15/$12 for seniors/students. To purchase, tickets click here https://rb.gy/lmxy4
Be sure to mark your 2023 calendars for the Newburyport Documentary Film Festival www.nbptdocufest.org this Sept. 15-17.
