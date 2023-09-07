NEWBURYPORT — Absent a tremendously successful write-in campaign, Heath Granas will be the city’s next Ward 3 city councilor after his lone opponent, Jared Hubbard, announced Wednesday he was withdrawing from the race.
Hubbard was one of the first City Council candidates to take out nomination papers this spring. Current Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand is running for an at-large councilor seat.
The Boardman Street resident was forced to fend off attacks from Ward 5 City Councilor Jim McCauley and others who accused him of cyberbullying a sitting city councilor and being charged with domestic violence.
Hubbard has said the cyberbullying accusations were baseless and the domestic violence charge was ultimately dropped by a judge. Court records show an assault and battery on a family/household member charge was generally continued for six months and then dismissed in December 2018.
Asked if the public scrutiny was a factor in his announcement Wednesday, Hubbard said it had no bearing on his decision.
“There’s too much divisiveness on the council right now and I hope that it ends,” he said. “But it really didn’t have anything to do with my decision.”
Now that Granas has stepped up, Hubbard said he’s comfortable ending his campaign.
“He and I appear to share many of the same positions on the hot-button issues facing the city, including the need for a new home for Newburyport Youth Services,” he said. “I look forward to supporting his efforts to enhance life for residents throughout Ward 3 and personally, I will enjoy spending my own time raising and helping to educate the next generation.”
Despite suspending his campaign, Hubbard will still appear on the November general election ballot.
Granas, who lives on Cutters Court, said he was looking forward to a competitive race.
“But I’m very excited to campaign and knock on doors and meet my potential constituents. I want to find out their concerns and get the ball rolling.”
Granas added that he is looking forward to joining the council in January and remains dedicated to solving several important problems, including finding a new home for NYS, making sure the Bartlet Mall restoration gets underway, and finding a good use for the former Brown School.
“There’s still a campaign to be had, I can’t just sit on the couch and relax,” he said. “But I’m very excited to get to work on the council and get these issues taken care of.”
Hubbard said he had been trying to recruit people to run for public office through the Newburyport Democratic City Committee this spring and decided to run as Shand’s successor after no one else appeared to be doing so.
The father of three admitted his candidacy for Ward 3 was “never an easy fit” since he is experiencing a particularly busy time in his life.
“Taking on a role on the council was going to mean giving up some of the other things that I love in my life,” he said a statement. “In particular, I was going to have to stop teaching classes at Northeastern (University) and New England Law to make time for the many council meetings.”
Hubbard said he will continue his advocacy work in the city and hopes to reduce the divisiveness and toxicity on the council.
“This was going to be a heavy lift,” Hubbard said. “If no one else was willing to do it, then I would have. But I’m happy to let somebody else do it.”
Hubbard added that he is not ruling out any future runs for public office.
“I will never say never. So we’ll see how that goes,” he said. “But given my current circumstances, I’m happy to let Heath take this on.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.