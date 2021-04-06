Huddle event focuses on food

NEWBURYPORT — The Women in Action Huddle Newburyport’s monthly meeting Thursday from 6 to 7:15 p.m. will feature members of community service groups speaking on the theme “All About Food Security, Community and Changing for Good.”
The event will be held on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87536954166 with the meeting ID 875 3695 4166. The public is invited to join the meeting.
Jane Merrow, director of First Parish Church of Newbury Food Pantry, will be the featured speaker on food security. She will discuss the relationships and wide-reaching personal support the organization offers to more than 300 families in the area.
Bonnie Kiec-Schultz, director of the Among Friends meal distribution program at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Newburyport, will provide an update on how they will prepare meals using vegetables from the Huddle’s garden.
On the topic of changing for good, Newburyport Recycling and Energy Manager Molly Ettenborough will speak along with join Sarah Hall, an environmental educator, Toward Zero Waste committee member and board member for the Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards — also known as ACES.
Ettenborough and Hall will be joined by Newburyport High School class President Sam Cooper, who is also on the ACES board. They will unveil their new program, Composting for a Healthier Newburyport, with a special offer for Zoom participants.
In addition, Justin Sandler of Black Earth Compost will give a primer on "The Compost Chain" and how it benefits everyone.
“The Huddle chose to focus on food justice and food insecurity in our communities for the start of 2021,” said Paula Estey, executive director of the PEG Center for Art & Activism and founder of Women in Action Huddle Newburyport.
“This month’s meeting expands our reach through the life cycle of growing food, serving the community in need, and composting food waste — all vital to our efforts,” she added.
The Huddle is a support and activist group that encourages women and girls to participate in social activism and community initiatives while being supported in a friendly, loving group. Through monthly meetings, fundraising projects, environmental actions and community service, the group works for all of humanity and the environment. All are welcome to participate.
The PEG Center for Art & Activism accepts donations at www.paypal.me/pegcenter to help continue its mission. Any amount is appreciated.
