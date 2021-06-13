NEWBURYPORT – The Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport is hosting a discussion titled “Celebrating Diversity, Healing Hate” at its monthly meeting on Thursday, June 24.
The public in invited to attend the event in person from 7-8:15 p.m. at the PEG Center for Art & Activism located at 3 Harris St., or join by Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84325872205 with the Meeting ID: 843 2587 2205.
Three guest speakers include activist Mindy Tsonas Choi, North Shore Pride president Hope Watt-Bucci and the Rev. Rebecca Bryan from First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist Church in Newburyport. They will continue the discussion about hate and harassment that has occurred here and how each person/organization deals with it and heals from it.
In a press release, Paula Estey, executive director of the PEG Center for Art & Activism and founder of the Women in Action Huddle Newburyport, said, “The Huddle exposes harassment in order to fulfill our goal of creating a community-wide ‘Stand Up To Harassment Bystander Training’ in September."
Tsonas Choi is an artist, activist, bridge builder, and the founder of the Be Seen Project, a grassroots initiative resourcing and amplifying BIPOC artists as activists, who are centering marginalized voices to create social justice and cultural change. The release said "she believes in using our unique superpowers for collective good and aims to bring more liberation and love to the world. A Korean American adoptee, queer intersectional feminist and modern day bohemian, she is also a life-long devotee to the underdog."
Bryan is the congregation’s first settled female minister, starting in August 2018. She is a member of the Diversity Equity Inclusion Task Force for the city of Newburyport, chair of the Greater Newburyport Clergy Association and as the UUA Director on the Massachusetts Convention of Congregational Ministers.
Watt-Bucci is president and founder of North Shore Pride, which she started because she was concerned about hate crimes being perpetrated against LGBTQ persons on the North Shore.
Through education and advocacy, North Shore Pride works to eliminate intolerance and prejudice toward the LGBTQ community, according to the release.
Watt-Bucci is also a volunteer member of the Salem State University Alumni Board, a North Shore Community College Forum on Tolerance member, a member of the Manchester By-The-Sea Fourth of July Committee, and a member of OUTVETS, an LGBTQ veterans organization.
The PEG Center accepts donations in any amount at www.paypal.me/pegcenter to help continue its mission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.