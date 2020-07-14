NEWBURYPORT – The city's Human Rights Commission on Sunday denounced a recent rise in what it called offensive graffiti, vandalism and destruction of property.
"The HRC condemns all such destructive and divisive actions. We believe open, civil dialogue is critical and far more productive than graffiti, vandalism, bullying, or destruction of property. We ask our fellow residents to please be respectful of the opinions and property of others, irrespective of which side of the political spectrum their views may fall," the statement reads.
Tensions have been on the rise locally since the death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
It arguably reached a peak Friday, June 26, when a man attacked a Black Lives Matter protester with a sign during an evening rally in Market Square. The man, Donn Pollard, of Newburyport, is scheduled to be arraigned on charges related to the incident Friday in Newburyport District Court.
The immediate aftermath of the incident was caught on videotape and ignited controversy when, according to witnesses, Newburyport police Officer Kevin Martin made a disparaging comment to them related to the recent "defund the police," movement. For many Americans, “defunding the police” means diverting police department money to mental health or counseling services, rather than cutting all funding for police departments.
The incident, including Martin's conduct, is under internal review by city officials.
Shortly after that incident, graffiti mentioning the officer's name began popping up in different areas of the city. Graffiti critical of Mayor Donna Holaday's handling of the incident also appeared. When found, the vandalism was removed by an anti-graffiti team run by the Essex County Sheriff's Department.
The same team also removed Black Lives Matter-related flyers pasted on columns at Waterfront Park. Even with the team in town for several days, anti-police signs remain scattered around the city.
A Black Lives Matter sign outside a Market Square business was also vandalized when someone wrote the word "All" next to the slogan. The sign owner covered the word with tape and flipped the sign around.
Last week, a local man was summonsed to district court after he allegedly ripped down a President Donald Trump campaign sign posted on private property belonging to former City Council candidate Robert Germinara.
"Recently we have seen a rise in offensive graffiti, vandalism, and destruction of property (mainly signs) in Newburyport. Racial slurs, anti-police graffiti, and even graffiti bullying officers by name have been found across town. Political and other signs have been defaced, torn, or written on," the HRC statement reads. "As a reminder, the city will remove any unauthorized signs placed on public property. Signs placed on private property (be it a residence or business) should be respected even if one disagrees with the opinions expressed."
In an emailed statement, Holaday said she supported the NRC's statement and added that she believed destruction of property and painting or pasting up graffiti was not the means to express concerns. All graffiti will be removed, she said.
"We are working together to develop forums/community conversations on how we can move our city forward in light of the national outcry following the murder of Mr. Floyd. It is an opportune time to bring our community together to build constructive dialogue on a range of topics relating to racism," Holaday said.
City Councilor At-large Barry Connell said he sees two different factors in play in terms of the overall mood in Newburyport. There's the short term passion regarding the Nov. 3 presidential election which led to the damage to Germinara's signs. At the same time there's increased focus on the Black Lives Matter movement and the over all treatment of Blacks in the United States.
In terms of overt political vandalism, like what allegedly took place on Germinara's private property, Connell said, "It was the wrong thing to do."
But Connell said in his 18 years running for office, there has not been an election when his signs had not been stolen or vandalized.
"That just happens," he said.
When it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement, Connell called the intensity and passion broader-based, not so much fueled by politics but more how there is "deep seated resentment that change has not come fast enough."
"And I agree with that impulse but we also have to respect other people's rights to step aside and listen and not directly participate," Connell said, referring to the pasting of BLM signs along Waterfront Park as going too far.
When asked about whether tensions have reached a new high in Newburyport, Connell said the closest he could compare it to was the heated debate over whether to establish a Local Historic District back in 2017. But Connell called the current climate as "unique to the city."
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
