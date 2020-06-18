NEWBURYPORT – As part of the movement to end racism in society, the Newburyport Human Rights Commission is promoting a communitywide show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement and for the people of color in the city.
Beginning Friday, residents are asked to display a Black Lives Matter sign, flag or homemade poster on their front door or in their yard. As an alternative demonstration of support, one can also place a candle or small lamp in a window of your home.
In a press release, the commission said, "We would like to see all of these symbols of support to appear all over Greater Newburyport on June 19th, colloquially known as Juneteenth. Juneteenth commemorates the end to slavery in the United States. It was the day of emancipation of the last remaining slaves in Texas on that day in 1865.
"We hope these symbols will offer our neighbors of color a measure of solidarity, unity and support, especially during these trying times," the commission said.
