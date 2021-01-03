NEWBURYPORT – William Schulz and Sushma Raman, co-authors of “The Coming Good Society: Why New Realities Demand New Rights,” will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday, Jan. 7.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Schulz and Raman about how rights evolve with changing circumstances and what rights will look like 10, 20 or 50 years from now.
The authors will talk about why their vision of a good society, meaning one that protects its members’ dignity, requires people to rethink the meanings of familiar rights and consider the introduction of entirely new rights. They will provide examples from the fields of artificial intelligence, changing views of gender and animal rights.
Schulz, a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Carr Center for Human Rights Policy and a former president of the Unitarian Universalist Association of Congregations, was the executive director of Amnesty International USA from 1994 to 2006.
Raman is executive director of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Carr Center for Human Rights Policy. She was a program officer with the Ford Foundation and the Open Society Foundation focused on human rights, philanthropic collaboratives, and social justice initiatives.
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist will sponsor a presentation and discussion of “The Coming Good Society” by Schulz and Raman on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. For information or to register, visit www.frsuu.org.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and is also available after broadcast on the YouTube Playlist for “The Morning Show” (click on the YouTube icon at www.NCMHub.org).
Each show will also air on WJOP on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and is available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at NCMHub.org).
