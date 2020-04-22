Humanitarians Food Project aims to do more, even during pandemic

NEWBURYPORT — The Growing Humanitarians Food Project has delivered thousands of pounds of food and toiletries to local food pantries and is looking to do some more good, pandemic or not.
Lisa Matas Navarro moved to Newburyport from Oregon five years ago and said she came up with a novel idea for helping her neighbors while living on the West Coast.
“There is this thing called the Portland Food Project,” she said. “They give you a grocery bag and, every time you go food shopping, you throw something extra into the bag. Then, a coordinator will come back in about three months to collect it and take it to a local food pantry.”
Matas Navarro wanted to do something similar in Newburyport and founded the volunteer family group, the Growing Humanitarians Food Project, which collected more than 4,000 pounds of food from over 100 local families last year.
Thanks to a donation of grocery bags from Whole Foods of Swampscott, volunteer families get a pair of grocery bags they can put items in and leave on their porch. Those are then picked up by one of 15 volunteer coordinators on a quarterly basis.
“I thought this was a really good project to bring here,” she said. “Everyone in the group is a family who generally have younger children. It also gets kids out there and talking to their neighbors who they might not have talked to before. Some people have been collecting from 15 houses. It only takes about an hour to do the collections.”
The collected bags are then brought to Matas Navarro, who distributes them to local food pantries.
Families in Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Salisbury and Georgetown have taken part in the volunteer group, which has been delivering to local food pantries such as Our Neighbors’ Table, the West Newbury Food Pantry, Community Service of Newburyport and the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center.
“We did four collections last year,” Matas Navarro said. “I ended up putting the first two collections into my garage and then I got smart and got a truck.”
But she said the COVID-19 crisis has thrown a monkey wrench into the Growing Humanitarians Food Project, so she has adapted.
“People still want to help,” Matas Navarro said. “So, I spoke to a social worker and someone who works with food scarcity and they directed me to the First Parish Church of Newbury.”
Matas Navarro said First Parish Church told her that 100% of any monetary donation would go to its food pantry, so she sent a quick email appeal to her members to send money, in lieu of their usual grocery bags, through online platforms such as PayPal.
“We collected $1,650 this weekend,” she said. “A lot of people also emailed me and told me they were just going to directly send a check to the pantry.”
She was scheduled to deliver her donation by (gloved) hand to the First Parish Church mailbox Monday afternoon.
“I kind of felt funny just asking for money,” Matas Navarro said. “The point of the project is to get kids involved, but I had so many people asking, ‘What can we do? We need to do something.’ This really is a great group of people that want to help and this makes it easy.”
The Growing Humanitarians Food Project is still looking for neighborhood coordinators. Anyone interested can contact Matas Navarro at Lisa.Matas.Navarro@gmail.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/growinghumanitarians/.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.