AMESBURY — The downtown was filled with activity and the sound of music Saturday during Live Well Amesbury – a Feel Good Festival, according to organizers.
The free community event, hosted by Friends of the Amesbury Council on Aging, was open to all ages. Tie dye was the suggested attire, and many dressed in the spirit of the day. The event was intended to be fun and informative.
The day began with fitness classes in the Upper Millyard, including yoga and Zumba. Adult students from Zach Fields Drum and Music showcased their talent on the bullnose in Market Square.
Adults and children alike shared their talent, painting kindness rocks to share throughout the community. Face painting, cotton candy, jumbo four-in-a-row and hula hoops highlighted the morning activities. Downtown businesses also joined in the fun, offering special discounts and giveaways.
“Health and well-being are both an individual and community concern,” event Chairperson Charlene Dolan said. “Building community connections and facilitating communication will make a difference in people’s lives.”
The Council on Aging’s health fair began midmorning, and free van rides were provided between the activities downtown and at the Senior Center.
An estimated 300 people visited the health fair at the Council on Aging – the busiest day ever. Health and wellness providers sharef information and resources, and many took advantage of free flu shots, chair massages and “senior portraits.”
“The energy of the day was fabulous,” council Director Doreen Arnfield said. “People were truly grateful for all that was being offered and the opportunity to connect with service providers and others in the community. It was amazing.”
The event culminated with a concert featuring JumpStreet in the Millyard.
The Friends of the Amesbury Council on Aging is a nonprofit organization with the sole mission of supporting and enhancing the programs and services offered to Amesbury’s seniors through the Council on Aging. For more information, e-mail amesburyfcoa68@gmail.com/.
