SALISBURY — Trucks, cars, music, free food and plenty of activities drew hundreds of people to National Night Out events in Amesbury and Salisbury on Tuesday night.
National Night Out has become a summer tradition for both communities over the years as they participate in what organizers called a "community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live."
Amesbury police Chief Craig Bailey said he was "so proud" of Officer Ronald Guilmette and his volunteers who put in hours of hard work into this year's event.
"Changing the venue to Heritage Park (Water Street) was Ronnie’s idea after he saw how big of a success the block party was," Bailey said. "Bringing NNO to downtown Amesbury allowed us to have more people, more parking, and got more people to see not only how amazing first responders are, but how amazing the community of Amesbury is."
Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler thanked his officers for organizing and running the department's event.
“By all accounts, it was a successful night and an opportunity to create deeper ties with the community," Fowler said. "It makes me very proud to say I am chief when I have such great people working for the department and community.”
