SALISBURY  — Sunday's rain may have pushed back the start of the town's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony until Tuesday but it did not dampen the spirits of all those who visited the Town Common. The event kicked off at 5:30 p.m. with the  Victorian Carolers leading a community sing-a-long. At 6 p.m., the crowd was entertained by the Salisbury Elementary School Band and Chorus. The nearby public library's lawn was open for “snowball fights” and character visits, and of course, Santa Claus stopped by after hitching a ride with the Salisbury Fire Department. The town also collected unwrapped toys for the Salisbury Santa’s Helper Charitable Foundation. For those who wish to make a donation this holiday season, there are drop boxes located throughout Salisbury. 

