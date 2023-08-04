NEWBURYPORT — From police officers to doughnut shops and everything in between, folks got a feel for all the goods and services Newburyport has to offer as part of the second ever Know Your Community gathering.
The Yankee Homecoming event began at 10 a.m. at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center, with hundreds coming out to learn about what their neighbors do. Tables filled the first and second floors of the center, with organizations mingling about and making friends.
Folks could be seen stopping between tables to grab various treats like whoopie pies and doughnuts, while others could be seen stopping to pet comfort dogs Tilly and Chloe.
“Newburyport has a ton of resources for the people who live in the area, and it’s awesome just to bring them all in one place where people can see them all and interact and learn about the different things they have going on,” event co-Chairperson Conor McDermott said.
The Kind Senior Care founder described the differences he noticed this year compared to its debut last summer.
“People started reaching out about participating in this event at the start of the year. So that meant the first year must have gone pretty well, and so hopefully it’s a trend that like keeps going year after year,” McDermott said.
State Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, who had his own table, described Yankee Homecoming as a time to reflect on what makes Newburyport such a strong community.
“Today is a great event because it showcases the many different ways that people in Newburyport help each other and the organizations that are responsible for that. and it’s a relatively new event for Yankee Homecoming and I think it’s a great one because it allows folks to really understand the depth of support that these various organizations offer,” Tarr said.
He noted that the event is a great way to inspire community collaboration.
“I think it’s great to have them all in one building so that partnerships can be forged and people can learn about how they might work together to do more than they could individually,” Tarr said.
Laurel Hanke, a Newburyport Recycling Department assistant, sat at the Essex County Outreach table.
“We love opportunities like this. Obviously, recycling and energy use are fundamentally grassroots operations. and so when you’re talking about the impact of an individual’s actions regarding trash and recycling and use of energy, talking directly to the people is where you want to be,” Hanke said.
She said saw good foot traffic throughout the day.
“Yankee Homecoming is the perfect opportunity, drawing in residents as well as people from out of town. It is just one of those things that just pulls you out of your normal routine, and it’s a great chance to stop and think about your everyday actions,” Hanke said.
Greater Newburyport YWCA Health and Wellness Director Ilene Harnch-Grady said she has been attending Yankee Homecoming for 60 years and was thankful for Thursday’s event.
“It gives people the opportunity to come in and learn about the many resources and services that our community offers, all under one roof at the same time, so we’re very blessed to have all these services and volunteers in this community,” Harnch-Grady said.
Council on Aging Activities Director Mary Kelly served as another one of the co-chairs of the event. She emphasized her thanks to donors, including Abraham’s Bagels, Maine Root, Kelly’s Rental, The Angry Donut, Buttermilk Baking Company, The Candy Man, Marie Mirandi and Harbor Creamery.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
