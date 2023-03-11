SALISBURY — From slow and steady to speedy and sprinting, runners of all abilities are invited to take part in a local spring tradition.
On April 8, the Parks and Recreation Commission hosts the 12th annual Tortoise and the Hare Race at Lions Park, located at 8 Lions Way. There are three events – the 10K race, the 5K race and the milelong Color Run. Each starts at 10 a.m.
Parks and Recreation Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz said the 10K race is for those who are very serious about running while the 5K offers a shorter but still competitive experience. Both races offer awards at the end.
“The great thing about having so many offerings is that this race is truly for all ages and all abilities,” Roketenetz said.
She explained that a lot of people often choose to walk the 5K rather than run.
“The 5K is great because it has a lot of flexibility,” Roketenetz said.
For those looking to enjoy a more laidback, family experience, Roketenetz said they added the 1-mile Color Run last year.
“What we do is we station volunteers throughout the course and they douse our runners or walkers, however, folks choose to participate in that race with colored powder,” she said. “It’s a nontoxic powder and it is red, yellow, green, blue. So we encourage our participants to wear white or light colors so by the time they get to the end of the race, they are all colors of the rainbow.”
Selectman Ronalee Ray-Parrott used to plan the race and sits on the Parks and Recreation Commission. She credited Roketenetz and event company High5EM with the race’s growth in recent years.
“It used to be it would be exciting if we had 50 to 70 people. Now last year, we had close to 200 people,” Ray-Parrott said.
Roketenetz said she “really appreciates” how the community embraces the race.
“We get great participation,” Roketenetz said. “We hope to keep just growing it every year, and part of the reason why we added that Color Run was just to keep adding things to the race to keep it fresh, keep it fun, and give more offerings.”
Ray-Parrott said she loves how Salisbury’s geography is perfect for this event.
“What I look forward to is it is a really fun spring race that is flat,” she said. “So any runner knows that a flat race means it’s a really fast race, so it’s a nice, fun morning that people can get outside and be able to run on a safe, flat trail where they are not dealing with any cars or anything at all.”
She said the race would not be the same without Mike Bernier and his disc jockey company, Evolvement Music.
“His DJs bring a whole different level of excitement to our event,” Ray-Parrott said.
Roketenetz emphasized that the event would not be possible without the Institution for Savings, a longtime main sponsor.
Michael Jones, the bank’s president and CEO, expressed his appreciation for the race in a statement to The Daily News.
“We are longtime supporters of Salisbury and the Tortoise and Hare 5K is one of our all-time favorites. Family and friends of all ages come out to run and walk this race, and everyone has fun,” Jones said. “We are thrilled to partner with Salisbury Parks and Recreation to be the lead sponsors again this year.”
All proceeds will go to Salisbury Parks and Recreation for the continued development of Partridge Brook Park. Visit Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page to sign up.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.