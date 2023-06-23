AMESBURY — A combination of beautiful weather and fun times drew hundreds of folks out to Cider Hill Farm on Thursday to join the Council on Aging for its annual cookout.
The cookout became a giant community event as more than 150 COA members turned out along with dozens of local families.
Among the familiar faces were Mayor Kassandra Gove, Town Clerk Amanda Haggstrom and City Councilor Anthony Rinaldi. Many gathered under an event tent, while others mingled in the sun, playing lawn games, sitting at picnic tables or taking a stroll at the farm.
The excited sounds of children laughing and people reconnecting were a constant throughout the event, which began at 11 a.m. and carried on until 2 p.m.
COA member Dianne Cobb said the cookout was the nicest she has attended.
“They’ve been having it in the parking lot of the senior center. So to have it out here in the farm like this with the open air, you could have more people and see everybody,” she said.
Fellow COA member Anna Nason spoke about how exciting it was to see so many young children and their families join the festivities.
“It’s good for the little ones to see grandma and grandpa out there and having a good time,” Nason said.
Cider Hill Farm General Manager Jennifer Durocher spoke about a desire to provide these offerings to the community.
“I think it speaks to the heart of the farm and how it’s been run for 40 years and how we hope to keep it running for the next 40,” she said.
COA Director Doreen Arnfield said having the cookout at Cider Hill Farm “certainly feeds the soul.”
“Looking at this gorgeous property and seeing 150-plus older adults smiling and talking and telling me what a good time they’re having, what better job could I have?” Arnfield said.
She praised COA Program Director Andrew Suggs and the rest of her staff for making events like the annual cookout possible.
“It’s not me, it’s not one person. It takes a team and we are a team, and because of that, we can do wonderful things for a lot of people and make an impact,” Arnfield said.
Among the entertainment offered was a Johnny Cash tribute performer courtesy of Rick Anthony Entertainment.
Cider Hill Farm Owner Karen Cook spoke about her unique connection with the legend himself while he was still alive.
“I have a great relationship with Johnny Cash that goes back to the Topsfield Fair in 1991 when I introduced him on stage as Mrs. Essex. So that’s going to be a lot of fun to ‘introduce’ him again today,” Cook said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
