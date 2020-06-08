MERRIMAC -- Hundreds of protesters marched down Main Street Sunday afternoon carrying signs and chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace.” The march, organized to protest police brutality and racial inequalities in light of the killing of George Floyd by police in Minnesota on Memorial Day, stepped off from Kimball Park at 1 p.m. Protesters marched down School, Green, and Locust streets. Most participants were wearing masks and practiced social distancing. Police were on hand to manage traffic and many residents cheered on the procession from porches and sidewalks.
The march eventually concluded at the sports field by Donoghue Elementary School. From a small canopy set up at home plate, several speakers rose to voice their thoughts about racism in America and how to help the nation heal. Organizers encouraged people to take out their phones and join the newly created Facebook page, Merrimac Anti Racism Alliance (MARA) whose mission is “to hold ourselves and our community accountable to and for the work of anti-racism in our community.”
As has been a hallmark of protest events across the country since Floyd’s death, the rally on Sunday ended with an 8 minute and 46 second moment of silence in memory of Floyd and the time he was held with a police officer’s knee on his neck before he died. Protesters who were able took to one knee and the field went completely quiet until the sky opened and the drizzle of cool rain fell on those present.
