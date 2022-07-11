NEWBURY — An estimated 500 people spread out over a section of Plum Island beach Thursday to honor the life and legacy of local musician Robert “Bahama Bob” Urzi, who was found dead July 5 in the Merrimack River.
The “beach jam,” which ran from roughly 6 to 9 p.m., featured live music from area groups, including the Alex Anthony Band and members of Bahama Bob’s band, according to Leah Lynch, one of the hundreds of people who attended.
“His presence was felt in the beauty that came with the sunset,” Lynch said.
Urzi’s body was spotted in the river by workers near the Whittier Bridge about 5:30 a.m. on July 5, according to Newburyport police.
His body was transported to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office was notified.
Newburyport police Lt. Matthew Simons said it was too early in the investigation to determine the cause of death, but added that there was no reason to believe foul play was involved.
U.S. Coast Guard Station Merrimack River assisted local police in getting the body out of the fast-moving river. Police cleared the scene by about 7:30 a.m. Simons said his department was grateful for the Coast Guard’s assistance, as well as help from state police and Newburyport Harbormaster Paul Hogg.
Bob Connors, who has been hosting Thursday night jams on the beach adjacent to his Plum Island abode since 2020 when COVID-19 closed down area bars and restaurants for several months, said the bands came together to celebrate Bahama Bob’s life, rather than dwell on his passing.
Bahama Bob, he said, was a frequent performer at the weekly jam sessions and would be sorely missed.
“It was pretty emotional because Bahama Bob was one of us,” Connors said. “Bob was always a bigger-than-life character but he had a big heart.”
Connors said Urzi would often host dinner parties at his home and was known around the region as not only a top-flight musician, but a gourmet chef.
“It’s very hard to meet someone who doesn’t know Bahama Bob,” Connors said.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
