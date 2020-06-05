NEWBURYPORT – A chanting, cheering, sign-waving crowd of 200-300 people lined the streets of Market Square Friday afternoon to call for justice for George Floyd and an end to systemic racism in the U.S.
As a band played, protesters hoisted signs with the names of Floyd – the black man killed on Memorial Day when he was pinned to a Minneapolis street by a police officer – Breonna Taylor, Jamar Clark, Philando Castile, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, Botham Jean and many other African-Americans killed by police in recent years across the country. Floyd's death resulted in the firing and charging of four Minneapolis police officers and sparked hundreds of protests across the country. Protests have taken place in the last week in Newburyport, Amesbury, Salem, Lawrence, Ipswich and more North Shore communities.
