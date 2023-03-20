AMESBURY — Children and adults proved that age is no factor when it comes to hitting the books as Amesbury Public Library celebrates the success of its winter reading program.
The program, which ran from Jan. 15 to March 15, was broken down into a prekindergarten through fourth-grade group, a middle school through high school group, and an adult group.
Clare Dombrowski, the library’s head of youth services, said the program was a major success with children in the prekindergarten through fourth-grade age group, thanks in large part to working with the elementary schools.
“We had 250 different kids do the program and nearly all of those completed the program,” Dombrowski said. “So they got a free book thanks to the Friends of the Amesbury Public Library. and so that’s great for us to have and to get that many books out into the community as well.”
Dombrowski said the students found the program very enjoyable based on the feedback she received. She said they collected badges based on reading or activity goals to complete the program and got a free book.
“They were very motivated to get their bingo sheets in or do it virtually online,” Dombrowski said. “So they had to do six of the badges. and they were definitely really excited to complete those badges.”
She said the youngest group completed 1,456 badges, a substantial increase from the 983 completed by all ages last year.
“The concept is to have them read or explore different things when earning badges that they might not initially put their interest in, get them exploring cookbooks or biographies or certain types of stories they may not be initially drawn to with the hope that they realize that these are actually pretty cool,” Dombrowski said.
She said the adults also impressed with their participation in the program, logging more than 70,000 minutes of reading. Participants earned free drinks at Ovedia Chocolates in downtown Amesbury.
On the downside, not as many older students participated in the program.
“We are reevaluating that,” Dombrowski said. “I will say we are looking at that and what the needs are for that group so that we can make that more successful for them in coming years.”
Library Director Aimie Westphal said one of the things she enjoys most about the program is the intergenerational aspect.
“We use the Beanstack app to run the program. There is usually a paper version that you can use if you don’t want to track your reading and participate with the badges in the Beanstack app, you can do that physical version,” she said.
“But what’s nice about that app is, of course, that it is controlled usually by the adult in the family. and so they are really involved with their kids doing the activities, seeing all the different challenges,” Westphal added. “And I like to think that that then gets them interested to do it themselves as an adult.”
Dombrowksi said children were excited to enter a raffle for prizes as part of the program, with winners being selected and receiving either a puzzle, blanket or game.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
