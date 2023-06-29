AMESBURY — Amesbury Town Park was alive with the sounds of laughter and kids at play as hundreds of people took advantage of sunny skies Thursday to enjoy Kids Day in the Park.
As part of the 123rd annual Amesbury Days, Kids Day in the Park transformed the Friend Street park into a wonderland of entertainment, with families spread out as far as the eye could see. It was almost impossible to take a step without stumbling over a group of children running around and enjoying the beautiful day.
Kids looking to cool off were able to gather at a water park area with splash pads and water buckets that periodically dumped water on those waiting below. The playground and bouncy house were also beacons of activity as people looked to enjoy a bit of everything.
Families waited in line to take train rides, have their faces painted, receive caricatures and participate in other fun activities. Ice cream and chicken finger baskets were in high demand as families continued to trickle in throughout the day.
Live music joined the sounds of joy from the children, with R.B Entertainment providing a disc jockey for the event.
Adults and children alike flocked to Amesbury police Officer Scott Peters and his partner Whitt. Short for storied local poet John Greenleaf Whittier, Whitt is the Amesbury Police Department’s first certified therapy dog. Where there was shade, there were folks giving Whitt plenty of love.
Laurel Whitney, a resident of Salem, New Hampshire, was visiting her daughter in Amesbury when she decided to bring five of her grandchildren and two of their friends to Kids Day. She said it was great to see so many children out having fun together.
“I think it's wonderful. It's really community spirit for sure,” Whitney said.
One of her granddaughters, 7-year-old Ava Lucia, shared her excitement.
“It's 1 billion percent fun,” Lucia said.
She said her favorite part up to that point was getting ice cream and that she was excited to find and pet Whitt.
Nicole Callas, an Amesbury resident, said it was her second year attending Kids Day. Callas was there with her two sons, 4-year old George and 1-year-old Arthur, and said they were having a great time.
“We rode the train. We're having our faces painted and we went bowling,” she said.
Callas said the event highlights the reasons she loves Amesbury.
“It's wonderful that we get to have such a good community that gets people together in a fun, safe way, and we're learning about different places nearby and the kids get little treats,” she said.
