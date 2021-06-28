Hybrid public meetings could stick around

SALISBURY — The COVID-19 pandemic closed schools, businesses and municipal offices for months last year and left more than 500,000 Americans dead. But some local municipalities have found at least one silver lining in improved public meeting access.
Gov. Charlie Baker ordered a state of emergency that forced public meetings online in March 2020. Although Baker lifted his emergency order two weeks ago, he also signed a bill to extend the option for public meetings to be held remotely/virtually until April 1.
Salisbury was one town that was ahead of the game for most of 2020 as its Board of Selectmen began meeting – masked and socially distanced – in person at Town Hall by the end of last summer.
The selectmen’s meetings were broadcast live by the Salisbury Community Television and Media Center, which also gave residents a chance to comment live via the Zoom mobile app.
“It’s not a matter of whether we can do this or not, it is a matter of a more philosophical issue,” SCTVMC Executive Director Lance Wisniewski said. “Some people might not want all of this participation and there is a downside to the Zoom. You could have Zoom bombers or you could get people on who don’t always obey the rules. But, I think that can be managed and I think going hybrid is exactly the best way to go.”
SCTVMC now has plenty of experience broadcasting and recording hybrid public meetings but a Zoning Board of Appeals meeting last week that dealt with the proposed 6 Forest Road condominium complex was both high profile and well-attended at Town Hall.
“It’s on the knife’s edge,” Wisniewski said. “Things can go wrong but we hope we have worked out the details. It takes a lot of coordination.”
Wisniewski thanked his technicians Chris Donnellan and Tim Driscoll for making the transition into and out of virtual-only meetings as seamless as possible but added that the pandemic is still far from over.
“Packing 25 or 30 people into the same room is still really not a good idea right now,” Wisniewski said. “About 80% of people with COVID are either asymptomatic or presymptomatic in the beginning.
“If you are not vaccinated and you have the virus, you can spread it to someone who is sitting next to you, even if they are vaccinated. They can get it at a low level. It makes me question if people are not vaccinated and they’re not wearing a mask, should they be seated in another part of the room?”
Although the Amesbury City Council met remotely earlier this month, it is expected to meet at City Hall when it next convenes for a hybrid meeting July 13.
Amesbury communication director Caitlin Thayer said in an email that many of the city’s boards and committees have voiced their appreciation for virtual meetings.
“We know residents have appreciated this option as well, as they can watch meetings more easily and find it easier to participate,” Thayer said. “For our residents who can’t or don’t like to attend evening meetings in person (such as senior citizens, those who are disabled, people with children/families), having a virtual option to participate is incredibly important, and we’re really committed to making sure our boards and their work is accessible to as many people as possible.”
Thayer added that the city has been working to accommodate each of its roughly 35 board’s preferences when it comes to just what type of meeting they would prefer. Amesbury is also encouraging each board to continue to take public comment via Facebook Live.
“We’re exploring doing more hybrid meetings; having some board members and audience members in person, with others virtual,” Thayer said. “This requires some additional technology to be put in place, and we’re working with Amesbury Community Television to make that happen. ACTV has been amazing this whole time, adding more meetings to their broadcast schedule and being really flexible to make sure our meetings are accessible to as many people as possible.”
Virtual or hybrid meetings are also a chance for a municipality to save money when a paid expert or legal analyst could be Zooming in from home or the office, rather than making the trip to City Hall, according to Thayer.
“The Planning Board has to hire outside consultants who charge by the hour and they could be sitting there during a different presentation for three hours,” Thayer said. “That is just wasted money.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
