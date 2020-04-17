WEST NEWBURY — The Water Department starts its spring hydrant flushing Saturday at 10 p.m. with hydrants along Main Street from the Groveland line to the Newburyport line.
Flushing will continue through Sunday at 5 a.m.
“Since the coronavirus outbreak, most people will be in their homes during the flushing hours,” states a Water Department press release. “It is very important to keep a lookout for our Water Department vehicles in your neighborhoods. When we are flushing hydrants in your area, refrain from using water when you see us. Especially when we flush during the day, 9 a.m to 3 p.m.”
Flushing will not take place Patriots’ Day on April 28. Daytime hydrant flushing on secondary roads will begin Tuesday and continue through May 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No flushing will take place April 25 -26.
Hydrants on roads south of Main Street are scheduled to be flushed Tuesday through April 24 and hydrants on roads north of Main Street are scheduled to be flushed April 27 through May 1. But this schedule is subject to change.
Flushing hydrants will cause the water to become discolored as sediment is removed from the water system and customers may experience intervals of low water pressure.
If water is discolored, wait until flushing is completed in the area and for at least 15 minutes afterward. Then, run the cold water faucet until the water runs clear. Do not run the hot water as discolored water can be pulled into the hot water tank and take longer to clear up.
Before doing laundry, residents are advised to run the cold water to make sure it runs clear. Try to avoid using bleach whenever possible as it may cause the iron and manganese to permanently stain clothes.
If clothing is stained after washing, do not machine dry. The Water Department office has free products that will help remove the stain while rewashing. Products — such as Iron Out or Rust-Be-Gone — can be purchased at most grocery or hardware stores.
Officials recommend that homeowners refrain from washing laundry after 9 p.m. this Saturday through late afternoon Sunday.
Starting Tuesday, residents should only plan on washing laundry after 6 p.m. Continue to wash laundry in the evening until May 1, when flushing is scheduled to be completed.
Hydrant flushing takes place twice a year about Patriots’ Day in April and about Columbus Day in October.
For more information, contact 978-363-1100, ext. 127.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.