For weeks, toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other products people once took for granted have been hard to find after waves of panic buying related to fears of the spreading coronavirus emptied supermarket shelves and depleted even online resources.
With that in mind, In-Stock and Needed Essentials (Newburyport), a new Facebook group, was formed earlier this week with the hope of being a key resource for residents searching for those much-needed items.
In only two days, the page has raced to a roaring start. More than 300 people have signed up and posts alerting residents to where they can find those items quickly populated the page.
“There’s engagement, so it shows there is a need,” Barbara Cullen, a local real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty, said on Thursday.
Cullen said she got the idea after chatting with other real estate agents across the country and learning one set up a similar group in San Diego.
“Basically, I just copied it. I said ‘oh my gosh, this is perfect,’” Cullen admitted.
The guidelines are simple: post relevant and current news with a photo if possible. Identify the item first and then the store where it’s available. Be polite, do not try to sell anything and no jokes. One of the most popular posts in terms of engagement came when someone posted a photo on Wednesday of a Seabrook-based Ocean State Job Lot store shelf filled with toilet paper.
That the site, which is open to anyone, took off immediately did not surprise Cullen in the slightest. She said Newburyport residents were always willing to help others.
“It’s a quality of Newburyport that makes it great to live here – people really want to serve,” Cullen said.
Byron Lane, a Realtor at 1 North Real Estate and the city’s Ward 6 councilor, agreed with Cullen’s assessment.
“It’s always been that way here,” he said.
Lane, who has spent much of the last few weeks trying to secure masks and other items for first responders, said he noticed Cullen’s Facebook page and offered his services as co-administrator.
“I feel bad for people who can’t get what they need,” Lane said. He called the page a great resource for Newburyport residents, “So that’s a win for me.”
In a nutshell, Cullen described the group as a way of giving Newburyporters a platform to help others.
“People want to help, but sometimes they don’t know how,” she said. “We’re all trying to find a way to remain hopeful and optimistic.”
Cullen said she hopes to replicate what Newburyport is doing across the country. A video conference call with about 10,000 other real estate agents on Thursday night will give her that opportunity, she said.
When asked about joining forces with a business rival, Cullen laughed.
“This isn’t about business. This is about solving problems,” Cullen said.
For someone who has been actively following the spread of COVID-19 and how it has impacted the world, doing the little she can has helped her feel helpful.
“We all need help and we’re all in this together,” Cullen said.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008
