PEABODY — An exhibition of artworks by Gloucester's Amy Kerr continues to grow with portraits and essays that address how people are more than their mental illness, health diagnosis, disability or life situation. After a week at the State House, the traveling exhibition "I Am More," will be on view now through Feb. 25 at the Northshore Mall in front of Macy's. An opening reception will take place Thursday, Feb. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The exhibit features pastel and colored pencil portraits by Kerr, accompanied by essays written by the subjects that describe how they are more than their life challenges. This year ,new portraits address surviving COVID-19, growing up with alopecia, coping with hearing loss and tinnitus, cultural differences in dealing with mental illness, depression in the clergy, and coming out gay as a teen. The exhibit will include mental health resources and emergency number cards, and for the first time will include Spanish translations for the essays.
"Amy Kerr’s 'I Am More' project is combining art and personal storytelling in a powerful way, to bring the issues of mental health awareness out of the shadows and into public spaces to engage communities and start conversations,” said Gloucester resident John Rosenthal, founder of the Police Assisted Addiction Recovery Initiative and Friends of Boston’s Homeless.
Kerr noted that her efforts in this show are to serve as a reminder that despite our challenges, "we all have gifts, loves and triumphs to celebrate."
The 20 portraits feature subjects from Peabody, Lynnfield, Beverly, Gloucester, Lynn, Marblehead, Wenham, Newburyport, the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, Lawrence, Worcester, Feeding Hills, Amherst, Marlborough, Tyngsboro, Reading, and Maynard.
Begun as a local project on Cape Ann, "I Am More" has grown statewide and beyond. There are now 45 portraits in the collection. For more information, visit amykerrdraws.org.
