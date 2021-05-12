I-RISE focuses on 2022 midterm elections

NEWBURYPORT – The Indivisible-RISE monthly meeting next week will focus on the 2022 midterm elections and strategizing for those elections, starting now.
To retain their razor-thin control of both houses while still passing meaningful legislation, Democrats need to consider how to address the filibuster, whether to use the budget reconciliation process, how to make bold changes without alienating independents, and how to combat efforts to shrink the vote, according to a press release from the organization.
These issues and more will be the subject of the Indivisible-RISE monthly meeting from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 via Zoom.
The discussion will be led by Chuck Fraser, a political blogger, retired lawyer, and activist who was instrumental in passing New York City’s law banning discrimination based on sexual orientation. An alumnus of Harvard University and Columbia Law School, as well as multiple New York City mayoral administrations, Fraser is expected to raise thought-provoking considerations and productive discussion.
For the Zoom link, email indivisible.rise.newburyport@gmail.com.
