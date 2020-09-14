NEWBURYPORT — Ben Bloomenthal, a local volunteer organizer for the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris campaign, will be the featured speaker Tuesday at the Indivisible-RISE Newburyport meeting.
Bloomenthal will speak about the candidates’ key policies and positions ahead of the presidential election Nov. 3.
As a Massachusetts Democratic Committee member, Bloomenthal represents the Middlesex and Worcester Senate district, and also serves in a volunteer capacity on the MBTA advisory board for Acton. He is a senior grants administrator for Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
The meeting, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., will take place over Zoom.
To request the Zoom link, email indivisible.rise.newburyport@gmail.com.
l-RISE is a chapter of Indivisible, a grassroots organization headquartered in Washington, D.C., that was formed in 2016 to support progressive policies and influence legislative change.
In addition to its monthly meetings, I-RISE also holds weekly drop-in action hours that aim to boost voter involvement locally. These events take place virtually on Thursdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.
For more information, visit indivisiblerisenewburyport.org.
