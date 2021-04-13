I-RISE will focus on disinformation

NEWBURYPORT — Disinformation, especially through social media, is the source of much concern and dissent.
Rose Lang-Maso, who leads the social media monitoring program for Common Cause, will address the topic at the Indivisible-RISE monthly meeting via Zoom on April 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
She will speak on the processes of promoting truthful information proven successful by Common Cause, a nonpartisan organization that seeks to uphold core values of American democracy and support open, honest and accountable government, according to a press release.
For the Zoom link, email indivisible.rise.newburyport@gmail.com.
During the meeting, participants will also discuss other ways to help combat disinformation, such as efforts to pressure corporate donors, social media companies, right-wing media, and the cable companies and advertisers that support those channels.
Indivisible-RISE Newburyport carries out political action through several working groups created and run by its members. The goal is to help people fulfill their desire to be politically active, even with limited time to commit.
Volunteer activities include voter outreach, legislative tracking and advocacy, and election-related initiatives.
For the sign-up links, visit Indivisible-RISE Newburyport — Get Involved or email indivisible.rise.newburyport@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.