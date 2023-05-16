NEWBURYPORT — A year of celebrations marking the 175th anniversary of Immaculate Conception Parish has begun and will culminate with a visit from Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley in December.
The church began holding services on Charles Street, when it was known as Saint Mary’s, on May 15, 1848.
The parish was rededicated as Immaculate Conception on March 17, 1853, and has been in its current home at the corner of Green and Washington streets ever since.
Anniversary committee co-Chair David Olds has been organizing events to celebrate Immaculate Conception’s big birthday, the first of which was the raising of two anniversary banners on parish property last weekend.
A dedication ceremony marking the planting of a garden on the Clipper City Rail Trail is scheduled for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The garden is between mile markers 02 and 03 on the left side of the rail trail after crossing over Low Street, approximately a 20-minute walk from the parish. Motorists can park at Seacoast Business Park, 65 Parker St., and use the entrance at the Parker Street trailhead.
A free, adult choir concert is scheduled at the parish Sunday at 2 p.m. and will feature traditional and contemporary songs, hymns and instrumentals.
The church’s pastor, the Rev. Tim Harris, said the parish is expected to have an informal cookout during Father’s Day weekend. Residents can also expect to see an increased presence during the Yankee Homecoming celebration in late July and early August, he said.
The parish is planning a gala for Dec. 8 to mark the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, which Harris said will see O’Malley celebrating Mass in Newburyport that weekend.
“The parish helps to give people contact in their life,” Harris said. “We believe as Catholics that we are both physical and have a soul. Both need nourishing and care and the whole church and sacramental system is designed to give care to our souls as we give care to our bodies.”
In a text message, Mayor Sean Reardon congratulated the parish on its 175th anniversary and said it has always been a big part of his life
“My parents, myself and my kids were baptized there. My parents were married there and my dad attended the IC as a student. I was an altar boy growing up and usually worked the 7:15 a.m. Mass with Father Ritchie,” he said.
“I have so many great memories of the church, from First Holy Communion to CYO dances to Father Gosselin opening up the gym for us on Saturdays, so we could play hoops all day, to Father Tim Harrison being a part of my inauguration last year,” he added. “The IC has always been a part of my life. I look forward to helping commemorate this important anniversary throughout the year.”
Immaculate Conception School has been educating local children since 1882. Harris said the parish also sponsors and helped to build a church in Chacha, Haiti, in 2012 in the memory of the late Rev. Marc Piché, who died in 2010.
Former state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, has two sons who attend the school – Michael, an eighth-grader, and Tommy, who is in fifth grade.
Kelcourse said the school has been exceptional to him and his loved ones.
“The IC has been a wonderful part of our family and we are grateful to be able to send our children there and take part in what is just a wonderful experience overall,” he said. “I can’t say enough about what the IC has done for us and our children.”
Kelcourse also praised the work of the school principal’s, Joan Sullivan, who he said kept everything running safely and smoothly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Principal Sullivan does a wonderful job and was a tremendous leader, especially during the pandemic,” he said. “It’s a special place and I would encourage anyone to seriously consider attending Mass there and checking out the school.”
Olds said his church has always served a purpose in Newburyport and been an important part of his life.
“The church itself is the people and the connection to Jesus Christ, that’s how I feel about it,” he said. “The school was an excellent preparation for higher education for my kids and it’s a source of comfort.”
Olds added that parish has a history of service with a particular focus on education and ministries to help the poor.
“Our community outreach ministries have just gone on forever,” he said.
For more information, go to: www.hriccatholic.org/.
