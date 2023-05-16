NEWBURYPORT — Immaculate Conception's Laudato Si Rail Trail Garden along the Clipper City Rail Trail will be formally dedicated Saturday at 2:30 p.m. as part of the church's ongoing 175th anniversary celebration.
IC Laudato Si volunteers will be joined by Mayor Sean Reardon and IC pastor, Father Timothy Harrison, to formally dedicate the garden. The garden is located between mile markers 02 and 03 just after crossing Low Street and before reaching Parker Street. All are welcome to attend.
In the opening of Pope Francis’ 2015 encyclical on the environment, He invokes the words of the canticle of St. Francis of Assisi, Laudator Si, mi Signore: “Praise be to you, my Lord, through our Sister, Mother Earth, who sustains and governs us, and who produces fruit with colored flowers and herbs.” The Pope’s words are a plea to the world to recognize our responsibility in the care of God’s creation which we commonly share, according to church officials.
In response to this call, volunteers from Immaculate Conception took action. Led by IC parishioner Carol Robertson, volunteers studied a variety of topics: recycling, composting, planting of native species and the importance of bees in sustaining plant life and plant-based food chains.
The result of this work has culminated in the placement of a garden with plantings of native species to support local birds, insects, and pollinators. The garden will serve as a place of education, prayer, and meditation, according to church officials.
