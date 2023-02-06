NEWBURYPORT — Former New England Patriots Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were reunited in spirit on Washington Street when students at Immaculate Conception School presented their wax museum project Thursday afternoon.
The school celebrated Catholic Schools Week and showcased its annual living wax museum project, which saw more than 90 students in second to eighth grades pose as historic figures, professional athletes, entertainers, scientists, astronauts and even a representation of The Last Supper.
Each student had to remain silent and still for the entire 20-minute presentation. Principal Joan Sullivan said the wax museum gave each of her students a chance to shine.
“This is a great way to allow some of our younger students to perform in a way that doesn’t require a nice singing voice or something to memorize,” she said. “This is just them becoming somebody from history or the current day that they admire.”
Students posed as singer Elvis Presley, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, singer Phil Collins, snowboarder Shaun White and Rosie the Riveter, among others.
A group of eighth-graders depicted The Last Supper, while another group performed the Stations of the Cross.
Eric Byrne came to see his second-grade daughter, Shay Byrne, who posed as Scary Spice of Spice Girls fame.
“They should do this more often,” he said. “The kids have never been this quiet. But they have so much love for it and take it so seriously.”
Byrne’s 2-year-old daughter, Sayer, said she was most definitely a fan of the school’s Spice Girls, which featured other students rounding out the group.
Jacqueline Carroll said she was proud of her eighth-grade daughter, Phoebe Li Eyink, who helped reenact The Last Supper.
“It’s really amazing for me to see the younger grades really embrace this and the school encourages the kids to be themselves,” she said.
Fifth-grader Logan Lewis portrayed former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady while his classmate Sam Foss was former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.
Sam said the hardest part about putting his outfit together was finding the gloves and helmet, while Logan said his friend had to bribe his brother for his Gronkowski jersey.
Logan also admitted it wasn’t easy to hold a touchdown pass pose for 20 minutes.
“My arm really stinks right now,” he said.
Sullivan said she was amazed by her students’ ability to stand still.
“It’s very impressive. It’s great to see some of the people that have inspired them and it’s always fun to dress up,” she said. “It’s just a great way to welcome people to come and see something a little bit different. Wax museums are kind of cool and this is our way of bringing that to life.”
Catholic Schools Week gives Catholic schools across the country the opportunity to celebrate their faith-based education models with service and outreach projects.
As part of the week, Immaculate Conception students welcomed some of the most important people in their lives to celebrate Mass with them on Monday and made roughly 200 Valentine’s Day placemats for area rehabilitation and assisted living facilities on Tuesday.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
