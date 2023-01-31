NEWBURYPORT — Bacon, muffins and cereal are morning staples. But they’re also an ice cream flavor that will be on the menu when Hodgies Too of Newburyport and Salisbury open their windows Saturday at 8 a.m. to celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.
Ice cream stands and restaurants across the country will participate. Hodgies Too co-owner Derek Dore said he has been trying to get in on the sweet action for the past two years.
The Newburyport and Salisbury stands will feature special breakfast flavors, such as Breakfast of Champions (coffee ice cream with little chocolate doughnuts), Biscuits and Jam (strawberry ice cream with biscuits), Cinnamon Toast Crunch, (cinnamon ice cream with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and graham cracker variegate) and Magically Delicious (sweet cream ice cream with Lucky Charms cereal and marshmallow swirl).
Dore said the breakfast flavors are the product of his team of full-time adult employees and part-time high school and college students who have labored to come up with their cool creations.
“We have this think tank of people and we put these flavors together collaboratively throughout the year,” he said. “We’re adding bacon to ice cream, cereal to ice cream and muffins, and it all tastes good.”
A portion of the proceeds received Saturday will be donated to The Pettengill House, which provides emergency assistance and helps individuals and families with basic needs in nine area communities.
Dore said he has seen the work The Pettengill House does firsthand and that he and his business partner, Macauley Moscato, are more than happy to help raise awareness and money for the nonprofit organization.
“One of the things that is most exciting about having a small business in a small community is the community part of it and giving back,” Dore said. “We have so many local, loyal customers and this is a chance, as we really start to get going in our season, to raise awareness and some funds for such a great local organization.”
Both Hodgies Too locations have extended their season to year-round and are open Thursday through Sunday.
“We live in the heart of ice cream country,” Dore said. “There are more people per capita in New England that eat ice cream than in any other place in the country. We do have some loyal customers who come up to the stands or order online for pickup or delivery.”
The Hodgies Too events on Saturday should mark the first National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day fundraisers in the area, according to Dore, who said he hopes to make it an annual event at his ice cream stands.
“We will probably stay open until 9 p.m. on Saturday so these flavors will continue until they run out,” he said. “If we have a big crowd, maybe they will run out in the morning. If not, we’ll continue to scoop them up throughout the weekend.”
